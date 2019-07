North Central Missouri Fair officials have corrected one of the winners from last evenings’ parade judging in Trenton.

The oldest vehicle driven in the parade was by Roger Hawkins with a 1950 Ford pickup. Hawkins also won for best-restored motor vehicle.

Information provided by fair officials had reported the winner as John Urich. While officials say he called to register on Monday, his 1931 Model A truck did not make the parade.