Flood recovery funding for northwest Missouri broken down by county

FEMA has provided more than $13 million in funding to help northwest Missourians recover from flooding and severe storms.
FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $12 million to flood insurance policyholders in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte counties. There is no requirement that a disaster be declared for flood insurance policyholders to receive payments. To cover essential repairs and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, FEMA has provided homeowners and renters in those five counties more than $900,000 in grants.
By the Numbers (as of July 29)
Andrew County
FEMA flood insurance: $1 million paid; 27 claims
FEMA grants: $151,895; 34 households approved
Atchison County
FEMA flood insurance: $322,952 paid; 21 claims
FEMA grants: $41,831; 19 households approved
Buchanan County
FEMA flood insurance: $5 million paid; 110 claims
FEMA grants: $130,534; 53 households approved
Holt County
FEMA flood insurance: $5.3 million paid; 223 claims
FEMA grants: $574,866; 135 households approved
Platte County
FEMA flood insurance: $497,936 paid; 20 claims
FEMA grants: $8,265; 4 households approved
Disaster Specifics
Major Disaster Declaration: July 9
Incident period: April 29-July 5
Registration deadline: Sept. 9