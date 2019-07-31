Flood recovery funding for northwest Missouri broken down by county

FEMA has provided more than $13 million in funding to help northwest Missourians recover from flooding and severe storms.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $12 million to flood insurance policyholders in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte counties. There is no requirement that a disaster be declared for flood insurance policyholders to receive payments. To cover essential repairs and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, FEMA has provided homeowners and renters in those five counties more than $900,000 in grants.

By the Numbers (as of July 29)

Andrew County

FEMA flood insurance: $1 million paid; 27 claims

FEMA grants: $151,895; 34 households approved

Atchison County

FEMA flood insurance: $322,952 paid; 21 claims

FEMA grants: $41,831; 19 households approved

Buchanan County

FEMA flood insurance: $5 million paid; 110 claims

FEMA grants: $130,534; 53 households approved

Holt County

FEMA flood insurance: $5.3 million paid; 223 claims

FEMA grants: $574,866; 135 households approved

Platte County

FEMA flood insurance: $497,936 paid; 20 claims

FEMA grants: $8,265; 4 households approved

Disaster Specifics

Major Disaster Declaration: July 9

Incident period: April 29-July 5

Registration deadline: Sept. 9