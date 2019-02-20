Highway patrol reports arrest of two area women

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties Tuesday on various allegations.

Twenty-year-old Angela Young of Lake Ozark was accused of speeding 16 to 19 miles per hour over the limit, possession of marijuana—10 grams or less, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons.

The Patrol accused 35-year-old Jacqulyn Lurten, of Bethany, of felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, failure to signal when turning left or right, and no seat belt.

Lurten was released to the Harrison County Community Hospital at the direction of the Harrison County Sheriff.