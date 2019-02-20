Investigators: Investigation into Monday fire “May take a while”

Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O’Connell informed KTTN late Wednesday morning that the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is no longer part of the case involving Monday’s fire in the 600 block of Main Street in Trenton.

Department of Fire Safety investigators are conducting witness interviews but a thorough examination of the scene cannot be conducted until heavy equipment digs out the scene. O’Connell reported earlier it “may take a while” before a preliminary report on the fire is released. He also said it is routine for the ATF to be involved when businesses have firearms as inventory at This ’n’ That Pawn Shop and Antiques included firearms.

Monday’s fire destroyed the pawn shop as well as Cutz and Curlz beauty salon. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and License Bureau were also heavily damaged.