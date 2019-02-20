Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire set for March 2nd

An event will be held next month for tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students, and commercial exhibitors to show what they made and tell what they learned.

Attendees can learn from and interact with a variety of makers at the Heartland Foundation’s Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire at the Restoration Natatorium in Downtown Saint Joseph March 2nd from 10 to 5 o’clock. The event debuted last year and is part of the international movement to celebrate invention, creativity, and resourcefulness.

Tickets can be purchased online through March 1st for $5.00 for individuals at least five years old and $16.00 for a pass for a family of four. Tickets at the door of the faire March 2nd will cost $7.00 per person and $24.00 for a family pass.

Contact Sandra Pettit Weber with the Heartland Foundation for more information at 816-271-7571.