Main Street Chillicothe to feature “Drop of Dublin”

Main Street Chillicothe sponsors a craft beer tasting event in front of Silver Moon Plaza next month.

A Drop of Dublin Downtown will be held in an enclosed heated tent the night of March 8th starting at 6 o’clock. Irish rock band Flannigan’s Right Hook of Kansas City is booked to play from 7:30 to 10:30. Beer will be available to purchase.

The event will cost $20,00 per person, and participants must be at least 21 years of age. Participants will receive an engraved beer tasting glass along with admission to the concert. A Drop of Dublin Downtown is open to the first 300 individuals wishing to attend.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071, or at the Main Street Office at 514 Washington Street.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports Webster Street will be closed for the event from Washington Street to Locust Street and Silver Moon Plaza from the afternoon of March 8th at 1:30 to the morning of March 9th at 9 o’clock. The Locust and Webster streets intersection will also be blocked off.