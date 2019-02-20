Trenton Administrative Committee scraps plan to overlay Industrial Drive

A suggested street overlay project for Industrial Drive may not happen due to the city of Trenton having obligated capital improvement funds for other purposes.

According to City Administrator Ron Urton, who discussed with Trenton’s Administrative Committee, the possible use of “expiring” government funds to pay a portion of such a project. However, Urton said it’s the consensus of the committee not to pursue it.

The Missouri Department of Transportation administers the Surface Transportation Program in which cities over five thousand in population can designate a street project that’s eligible for a matching grant, but it also requires local money to be obligated.

Urton said Trenton has been offered approximately $46,000 in federal funds, but the total cost for the city to overlay the half-mile length of Industrial Drive is as much as $118,000s. Another $15,000 is the estimated cost for MoDOT required engineering work. Potentially, the city of Trenton cost would be $86,000 in order to receive $46,000 in federal funds on a pass-through from the state.

Urton said the city has already spent or committed to using, capital improvement or reserve funds, for other projects. The committee was provided detailed figures involving the proposed work that included the use of a milling machine and labor, a three-inch hot mix overlay, tack oil, street department equipment, trucks, and labor.

The suggested Industrial Drive overlay was presented Tuesday evening to see if the administrative committee wanted to pursue the project. That’s because funding expires this October on the Surface Transportation Program and it’s not being renewed at the federal level.

On another topic, the Trenton City Council last week asked who was responsible for snow removal on the sidewalks of the 9th Street Bridge? Area Engineer Austin Hibler informed the administrative committee that since it’s State Highway 6, MoDOT maintains only the right of way that it owns; which is the driving lanes on the bridge, meaning it’s up to the city to have the sidewalks on both sides of the 9th Street Bridge cleared of snow.