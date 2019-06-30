Highway patrol reports arrest of area residents

A St. Joseph man faces several accusations in connection with his arrest Saturday night in Holt County.

Forty-year-old Daniel Ajak was accused of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle; misdemeanor driving while intoxicated/prior offender; driving while revoked or suspended/first offense; exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 miles an hour; failure to halt at a stop sign; failure to drive on the right half of the road causing immediate threat of an accident; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights; operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; failure to place a vehicle, not in motion, as near the right side of the highway as practicable, causing immediate threat of an accident and resisting arrest or detention by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any persons.

Ajak was held by the Holt County Sheriff’s Office.

The highway patrol reports another St. Joseph man was arrested Saturday night in Holt County and accused of misdemeanor second degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Forty-one-year-old Mark Deng was held by the Holt County Sheriff’s Department.

A Novinger man was arrested Saturday morning in Adair County and accused of possession of methamphetamine, ten grams or less of marijuana, drug paraphernalia; not having a valid operator’s license and not wearing a seat belt.

Tade was taken to the Adair County Jail.

A Kirksville resident, 32-year old Edward Kite, was arrested Saturday night on Adair County warrants accusing him of domestic assault and property damage.

Kite was transported to the Adair County Jail.