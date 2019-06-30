Advance tickets on sale for Chillicothe performance of “Rhonda Vincent and the Rage”

Advance tickets are still available for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s “Rhonda Vincent and The Rage” concert in Chillicothe next weekend in conjunction with Sliced Bread Days.

The performance, to kick off the arts council’s season, will be at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center the afternoon of July 7th at 3 o’clock.

Tickets cost $25.00 for adults and $10.00 for students in kindergarten through college and can be purchased in advance until July 5th at noon by contacting the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at 660-646-1173. Tickets will also be available at the box office prior to the show at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center July 7th.

Season ticket holders and advance ticket holders will be seated for the “Rhonda Vincent and The Rage” concert at 2 o’clock that afternoon. Box office ticket purchasers will be seated at 2:30.