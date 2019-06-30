Three teenagers from Unionville hurt when pickup overturns on rural road

Three Unionville teenagers were hurt Saturday night when a pickup truck traveled off a country road and overturned just south of Unionville.

The driver 16-year old David Miller, and two passengers, 18-year old Emily Cunningham and 16-year old Tomy Wheeler, all from Unionville, were taken to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville with minor injuries.

The accident, one-half mile south of Unionville on 290th road, happened when the southbound pickup traveled off the right side of the road, the driver over-corrected causing the truck to leave the left side of the road, hit a fence, and overturn, coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle in a field.

The pickup sustained moderate damage and none of the three occupants were wearing a seat belt.