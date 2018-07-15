Highway patrol arrests two on Friday night

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two individuals in area counties Friday night.

The Patrol arrested 51-year-old Gail of Eldon in Caldwell County and accused her of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-year-old Michael Atkins of Gallatin was arrested in DeKalb County on misdemeanor warrants from Buchanan County on an original charge of speeding and the Saint Joseph Police Department on an original charge of driving while suspended or revoked.

The Patrol also accused him of driving while suspended, and he was transported to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

