One injured, one dead in fatal crash in Carroll County

The Highway Patrol reports one man from Carrollton died and another sustained minor injury as the result of a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County at 12:20 am Saturday morning.

Thirty-year-old Dustin Goodale drove east on County Road 255 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road about a quarter of a mile south of County Road 290. The vehicle then began to slide before it traveled off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected passenger, 28-year-old Andrew Waters before coming to rest in a bean field.

Waters’ body was taken to Bittiker Funeral Home of Carrollton and Goodale refused treatment of his injuries.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crash Team Investigator assisted at the scene.

