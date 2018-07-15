Boil advisory issued Friday by TMU extended

Trenton Municipal Utilities has extended the boil advisory issued Friday evening due to a positive coliform sample.

Coliform bacteria are a commonly used indicator of the sanitary quality of foods and water. While coliforms themselves do not normally cause serious illness, they are easy to culture, and their presence is used to indicate that other organisms may be present.

The advisory affects customers on Lulu street between 21st and 23rd streets as well as those on East 21st Street, between Chicago and Lulu. and continues until 4:35 Monday morning.

Like this: Like Loading...