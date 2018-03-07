Highway 63 in Macon and Adair counties to undergo resurfacing

A resurfacing project on U. S. Highway 63 in Adair and Macon counties will begin Monday, weather permitting.

The Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast District reports the project will reduce traffic to one lane on the northbound lanes from LaPlata to Kirksville and the southbound lanes from LaPlata to Atlanta. Signs are already in place alerting motorists of the work.

Chester Bross of Palmyra was awarded the contract for $2,951,395.

The company has 73 calendar days to complete the project, which includes performing full depth pavement repairs, milling off the surface, and laying a new asphalt surface.

Like this: Like Loading...