Trenton Park Board approves use of Rock Barn at Wednesday meeting

The Trenton Park Board approved at its meeting Wednesday evening the Fair Board using the Rock Barn.

The Park Board voted to allow the Fair Board to use the building at no charge March 26th through April 1st. The Park Board also approved a 25 cent raise for all returning part-time employees, which includes lifeguards at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center and managers.

Board President Duane Helmandollar reported the finance committee met and put together a list of projects and their anticipated costs for the 2018-2019 budget. He said projects are listed for each individual park. Park Superintendent Jason Shuler said the Parks Department has operated under budget the last few years. No further action was taken on the budget.

Shuler reported he looked into the installation of a pickleball court because several citizens have asked about one. The board discussed possible locations for the court. Helmandollar said harder figures on how much it would cost would be presented at the next meeting.

Shuler reported the Street Department installed the concrete catch basin and hauled additional black soil to fill over the top of the drainage tube near the basketball court at Moberly Park.

Almost all of the trees at Moberly Park that needed to be removed have been, and the last two trees at Eastside Park have been cut down and cleaned up. Shuler noted the Parks Department utilized its tree removal program, which allows individuals to use the wood for home heating. The department chipped up the remaining limbs and cleaned up the debris. Shuler bid out for the removal of about 40 tree stumps in the parks. Bids are due at the Trenton City Hall by Friday.

First Ward City Council member Allan Quilty attended. He said Wednesday evening’s meeting would be his last as a liaison member to the board since he did not file for re-election for the City Council.

