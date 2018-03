Trenton High School and Middle School Student Council will host a First Responders Breakfast in two weeks.

The breakfast will be held in the health room at the high school the morning of March 21st from 6:30 to 7:45.

The meal is open to all emergency workers in the Grundy County area, including police officers, the sheriff’s department, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and the highway patrol.

