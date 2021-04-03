Head-on crash injures four on Highway 136; teenager life-flighted to KC hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four people were hurt, three of them seriously, in the head-on collision of a pickup truck and a car west of Bethany.

The driver of the car, 18-year old Jacob Maize of Bethany, and two passengers in the car, a 17-year old juvenile girl and a 15-year old juvenile boy, both of Bethany, all received serious injuries. The 17-year old girl was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City while Maize and the 15-year old boy were taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The driver of the pickup, 80-year old Leroy Gooding of Albany, was taken to the hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

The accident took place on Friday afternoon, three miles west of Bethany on Highway 136, when the head-on collision occurred as the car was eastbound and the pickup was westbound.

Both vehicles were demolished, and it was reported that the two drivers were wearing seat belts while the two juvenile passengers were not using seat belts.

Jacob Maize was accused of driving while intoxicated, involving drugs with serious physical injury, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

