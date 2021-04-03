Three injured when big rig rear-ends dump truck on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people were hurt Friday afternoon in an accident east of Macon involving two trucks and a sports utility vehicle.

The driver of a dump truck, 60-year old Randall Allspach of Bevier, and the driver of the sports utility vehicle, 71-year old Linda Flaspohler of Moberly, were taken by ambulance Samaritan Hospital in Macon. The driver of a semi-tractor, 59-year old Danny Baker of Moberly, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital in Macon. All of those individuals received moderate injuries.

The accident happened two miles east of Macon on Highway 36, as all three vehicles were westbound when the big rig rear-ended the dump truck causing the dump truck to hit the SUV in the passing lane.

All three vehicles were demolished and came to rest in the median, and all three drivers were wearing seat belts.

