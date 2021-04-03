Three injured in three-vehicle crash north of Maryville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle accident at a stoplight north of Maryville.

Ninety-three-year-old Beverly Russell of Tarkio was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. A ten-year-old juvenile girl from Tarkio was taken by private vehicle to the hospital in Maryville with minor injuries. Both were passengers in a car driven by 90-year old Howard Carlisle of Tarkio, who was not reported hurt.

The other two drivers, 38-year old Mary Cox of Tarkio and 26-year old Marissa Saville of Elmo, escaped injuries.

The accident happened late Friday afternoon, two miles north of Maryville on Highway 71, as a sports utility vehicle operated by Saville and a sports utility vehicle driven by Cox were halted at a stoplight on northbound Highway 71. A northbound car driven by Carlisle hit the rear of the Cox SUV, pushing the vehicle into the other SUV.

The car and the Cox SUV were both demolished, while damage to the other SUV was listed as minor.

The drivers of the two sports utility vehicles were wearing seat belts, while the three occupants of the car were not using seat belts.

Related