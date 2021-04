Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

During special hours Saturday morning at the Grundy County Clerk’s office, nine people voted absentee for Tuesday’s election.

That brought to 95 the number of absentee ballots returned to the county clerk’s office with another 24 ballots requested but not yet returned.

Absentee voting will be held on Monday until 5 p.m. at county clerk’s offices around the state. Voting at the polls will be held on Tuesday from 6 in the morning until 7 pm.

