Hawley demands Army fulfill Fort Leonard Wood housing promise

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to the Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, demanding that she fulfill her pledge to replace all military housing at Fort Leonard Wood.

“The Army’s inability to meet its own deadlines is unacceptable, and I will wait no longer,” wrote Senator Hawley. “I will withhold my consent to any future Army civilian nominations which require Senate confirmation. The soldiers and families at Fort Leonard Wood deserve better, and it is your responsibility to deliver for them.”

In June of 2021, Senator Hawley asked Secretary Wormuth and General McConville for information about the Army’s plans to replace housing at the base.



In May 2022, Senator Hawley pressed Secretary Wormuth and Chief of Staff of the Army General James C. McConville for answers about housing at Fort Leonard Wood.



A few weeks before his August visit, Senator Hawley sent a letter to Secretary Wormuth requesting an update on the Army's plans to replace aging homes at Fort Leonard Wood.



In August 2022, Senator Hawley toured Fort Leonard Wood, delivered remarks about the important work being done there, and visited with residents about base housing in need of replacement.



In December 2022, Senator Hawley announced that the Army committed to spending $41.4 million in Fiscal Year 2023 and another $50 million in Fiscal Year 2024 for new housing at Fort Leonard Wood following repeated demands that aging homes at the base be replaced.



In March, Senator Hawley sent a letter to the Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth requesting, for the third time, the Army's plan for replacing the aging homes at Fort Leonard Wood.

