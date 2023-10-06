Governor Parson announces four judicial appointments

Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 6th, 21st, and 22nd Judicial Circuits.

The Honorable Megan B. Benton, of Parkville, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Benton currently serves as an associate circuit judge in Platte County. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in political science from Emory University and a Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University. She will fill the newly created position in the circuit.

The Honorable Megan H. Julian, of Des Peres, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Judge Julian serves as an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri. She will fill the newly created position in the circuit.

Daniel J. Kertz, of St. Louis, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Kertz is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Charles County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in public policy from Indiana University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri. He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Jeffrey P. Medler as Circuit Judge.

Catherine A. Dierker, of St. Louis, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Dierker is currently an assistant attorney general in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from George Washington University, a Master of Arts in Anglo-Irish literature and drama from the University College Dublin, and a Juris Doctor from Washington University–St. Louis. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Lynne R. Perkins as Circuit Judge.