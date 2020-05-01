Harrison County Health Department Administrator issues new Public Health Emergency Order

Harrison County Health Department Administrator of Public Health Courtney Cross has issued a Public Health Emergency Order for the county to begin May 4th at 12:01 am. It will remain in effect until May 31st at 11:59 pm unless earlier amended or revoked by Cross.

Cross orders all Harrison County residents to remain home if sick, except to seek medical treatment from a licensed medical provider; engage in social distancing by separating from others by at least six feet, and take precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of contracting COVID-19 if included in the high-risk population.

Harrison County businesses should limit the number of persons in any particular location, maintain a distance of at least six feet between all persons, provide alternative protective measures, continue to permit employees who are capable of working from their residences, require ill employees to exclude themselves from work while sick, and provide for regular cleaning, disinfection, and other mitigation of risk.

The Harrison County Health Department has also provided interim guidance on group gatherings. It is intended for church services and persons organizing or attending other group gatherings. The guidance encourages persons to limit attendance at large group gatherings and limit attendance to 25 or fewer persons.

Church gatherings are permitted as long as they comply with individual distancing requirements and reduced occupancy limits. They are encouraged to continue to provide alternative means of electronic attendance for members, even as in-person meetings resume.

Those at high risk due to pre-existing conditions or advanced age are advised to remain sheltered at home as much as practical and avoid group gatherings.

Questions about the Harrison County Public Health Emergency Order should be directed to the health department at 660-425-6324.

