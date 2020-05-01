Work crews to begin sidewalk replacement through Trenton

A project to resurface, improve shoulders, and rehabilitate sidewalks on Route 6 from Interstate 35 in Daviess County to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton is set to begin soon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete the project. The sidewalk rehabilitation portion of the work is to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Crews plan to begin on May 7, 2020, on the east end of the project with the relocation of water lines. This work will require the removal of sidewalks, moving the waterline, and replacing the sidewalk in various locations, mainly east of the railroad bridge.

For the water line replacement and other sidewalk work, crews will move block-by- block westward until this phase of the project is completed. Property owners and residents will be provided at least 24-hours’ notice and will have access to their property at all times during the work, but some lane closures and turning restrictions may be necessary. Some side road closures may also be necessary. At least two days’ notice will be given for any side road closures and each closure is expected to last one day or less.

After the sidewalk portion of the project is complete, crews will resurface Route 6 within the project limits. The exact schedule and direction of the resurfacing work has not been determined at this time. During resurfacing, Route 6 will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car and flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change

