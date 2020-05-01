MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of May 4, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 4 – 10.

All road closures for roadwork, incidents, and ongoing flooding can be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Route DD – Resurfacing project from Route T to U.S. Route 59 through early May. There will be single-lane closures around the work. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City through mid-May. The bridge is a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Route C – Pothole patching from Westboro to U.S. Route 59, May 4

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from east of the Little Tarkio Creek to U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway), May 4 – 8. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route O – Drainage work in the city limits of Westboro, May 4 – 8

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route 275, May 5

Route Y/AA – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 59, May 6 – 8

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 through May 2020. There may be periodic lane closures northbound and southbound on I-29. Motorists can expect delays.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Resurfacing project from I-29 (Exit 50) to Route FF through August. The project will include single-lane closures on the Belt Highway and complete closures of some side streets.

South Belt Wal-Mart – CLOSED one half at a time for a resurfacing project April 27 – May 13. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Gene Field Road, east side of the Belt – begins Wednesday, May 6 Only the eastbound lanes, east of the Belt, and the westbound turn lane will be closed Eastbound through traffic on Gene Field will not be permitted The following turns will not be permitted: From westbound Gene Field to southbound Belt Highway From both directions of the Belt Highway onto eastbound Gene Field



Route V-Chip seal, May 4 – 5

I-229 – Bridge flushing, May 4 – 6

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, May 4 – 6

Route M – Chip seal, May 6

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through June. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. The project schedule has not yet been determined.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation 2 miles north of the Missouri River through mid-May. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with a 17-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow bridges west of Keytesville through mid- May

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through mid-June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – Pavement repair from Route 3 (Randolph County) to Route 129, May 4 – 5

Route HH – Pavement repair from Route W to Route 129, May 6 – 7

Route 5 – Bridge maintenance from Route C to Route O, May 7

Route 129 – Pavement repair from Route PP to Route T, May 8

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-July. This could include periodic ramp closures.

Daviess County

Route T – Drainage work from Route AA to County Road 110, May 4 – 6

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to I-35, May 4 – 8

Route T – Pothole patching, May 4 – 8

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through June.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for bridge maintenance on the Grantham Creek Bridge between Route O and County Road 245, May 4 – 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 (Exit 79) near Mound City through the end of May.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the Little Tarkio Creek through the end of May.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. The bridges are a part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Route E – CLOSED for bridge deck demolition at the I-29 overpass, May 4 – 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route 5 to Route 11, May 4 – 5

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route 139 to the Livingston County line, May 4 – 5

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route 130 to Higgins Ditch, May 6

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route 130 to Higgins Ditch, May 6

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November.

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z to Route W, May 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 71 to Impala Trail, May 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 46 – Culvert replacement at Galaxy Road, May 4

Route 46 – Drainage work from the Nodaway River Bridge to Route PP, May 4 – 6

U.S. Route 71 – Concrete replacement northbound at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, May 4 – 7

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 71 to just east of the Little Tarkio Creek (Atchison), May 4 – 8. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 46 – Culvert replacement at Galaxy Road, May 6

Putnam County

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa State line to U.S. Route 136 through June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction in place.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork of the Grand River through early June.

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.2 miles north of Route 46, May 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route HH to the state line, May 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route W – Drainage work, May 4

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares