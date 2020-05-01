Mercer County Health Department Administrator Gina Finney issues new Public Health Emergency Order

Mercer County Health Department Public Health Administrator and County Health Officer Gina Finney has issued a Public Health Emergency Order for the county. The order will go into effect May 4th at 12:01 am and remain in effect until May 31st at 11:59 pm unless earlier amended or revoked by Finney.

The order says all persons should remain home if sick, except to seek medical treatment from a licensed medical provider; implement personal protective measures, and engage in social distancing by taking responsible efforts to be separated from others by at least six feet. Persons at high risk due to pre-existing conditions or advanced age are advised to remain sheltered at home as much as practical and avoid group gatherings. Mercer County residents are also asked to “Stay and Play” within the county because traveling to urban areas poses the risk of further communicable disease exposure.

Mercer County businesses are to limit the number of persons in any particular location; maintain a distance of at least six feet between persons if able; provide alternative protective measures; continue to permit employees who are capable to work from their residences; require ill employees to exclude themselves from work while sick until symptoms have resolved or they have been cleared to return to work by a licensed health care provider; and provide for regular cleaning, disinfection, and other mitigation of risk.

The Mercer County Public Health Emergency Order also provides interim guidance on group gatherings. Churches are encouraged to allow space for social distancing by opening additional seating areas, offering more in-person services with fewer attendees, or combining in-person services with online video technology. Persons are encouraged to limit attendance at other group gatherings to 30 or fewer.

Contact the Mercer County Health Department for more information or specific guidance for businesses at 660-748-3630. The health department would also like to hear from businesses about modifications that have worked well for them.

