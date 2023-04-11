Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet Wednesday evening

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education has a meeting Wednesday, April 12, at 6 pm in the high school business room.

The agenda includes administering the oath of office to board members and reorganizing of the board. Reports are expected from a community teacher’s representative, transportation, construction information for the elementary school, discussion of the unused leave day, and the cybersecurity response plan.

Other topics include a cooperative agreement with the Newtown Harris school, salary information, insurance, MSBA membership, and seeking bids for propane, diesel fuel, milk, and bread.

Principal reports also are scheduled and there will be a financial report. The Grundy R-5 school board plans a closed session Wednesday night regarding personnel and student discipline.

