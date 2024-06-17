Presentation of Fair Winds Flower Farm at Rotary Club meeting

Share To Your Social Network

The Fair Winds Flower Farm at Gilman City was the topic of a program presented at the Thursday, June 13, meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the business meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer, and Martha Goedert served as the sergeant at arms.

Program chairman Steve Taylor introduced Jadeth Jenkins, who discussed the business he operates with his partner, Brian Jenkins, who has 14 years of floral experience and a degree in plant biology. Jadeth, who spent five years in social work after graduating from college, decided to take a different path in his professional life, leading him and Brian to operate the farm on property owned by Jadeth’s grandparents. His sister, Gia, had established a flower-growing business at the site as her FFA SAE project. After she graduated, the two men continued and expanded the business. They grow a variety of flowers on the farm and have a large area dedicated to sunflowers.

The business offers everyday and custom arrangements, including those for weddings, showers, funerals, table pieces, and house plants. They also offer a “bouquet subscription,” where flowers can be purchased on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis. Workshops are provided, and free delivery is available to the Trenton and Gilman City areas. Jadeth noted that the business is part of the weekly farmer’s market at Trenton. Among their future plans are “you-pick” events, providing a space for photographs, more involvement with local FFA chapters, and applying for agrotourism grants to fund expansion projects such as new equipment and buildings.

During the business meeting, members reviewed upcoming activities. The initiation ceremony for the 2024-25 officer team and board members will be held at the June 27 meeting. The program at the June 20 meeting will be presented by Pastor Del Weyer of the First Assembly of God Church.

