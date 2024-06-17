Trenton man arrested in domestic assault investigation

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton police have arrested Owen Lee Brown following an investigation into a Sunday incident at a Lord Street residence. The victim reportedly suffered a physical injury.

Brown, 21, of Trenton, has been charged with a felony of third-degree domestic assault. Police reported that the victim had been grabbed around the neck, choked, and thrown to the ground. The two were described as being in a “continuing relationship.”

Bond for Brown is set at $15,000 cash. He is to have no contact with the victim.

Brown is scheduled to appear in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on June 25.

Related