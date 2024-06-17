Trenton man arrested in domestic assault investigation

Local News June 17, 2024 KTTN News
Arrested News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

Trenton police have arrested Owen Lee Brown following an investigation into a Sunday incident at a Lord Street residence. The victim reportedly suffered a physical injury.

Brown, 21, of Trenton, has been charged with a felony of third-degree domestic assault. Police reported that the victim had been grabbed around the neck, choked, and thrown to the ground. The two were described as being in a “continuing relationship.”

Bond for Brown is set at $15,000 cash. He is to have no contact with the victim.

Brown is scheduled to appear in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on June 25.

Post Views: 1,620

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com