Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports on incidents, arrests, and citations

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has released a report detailing recent incidents, investigations, and arrests.
Incident Reports
- June 4: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Matson in Utica. The disturbance was verbal, and individuals involved were advised on handling disagreements.
- June 10: An investigation into harassment in the 14000 block of State Highway C was conducted. A report was forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.
- June 12: Deputies investigated counterfeit money in the 700 block of Webster Street. The investigation is ongoing.
- June 12: A report was taken in the 2000 block of State Highway U regarding a domestic disturbance. One party left before deputies arrived, and the dispute was determined to be verbal.
- June 12: A report of a stolen firearm from the 11000 block of State Highway J in Hale was received. The investigation is ongoing.
Arrests
- June 2: Deputies arrested Kayla Sayers, 34, and William Helm, 48, in Chillicothe. Sayers was wanted for failing to obey judge’s orders on possession of a controlled substance. Helm faced multiple charges related to failing to register as a sex offender. Additional charges are pending following the discovery of controlled substances during a search warrant. Both were transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.
- June 6: Anthony Roberts, 48, Kansas City, was taken into custody to serve a 20-day jail sentence for driving while revoked/suspended.
- June 6: Michael Aleman, 52, Chillicothe, was taken into custody to serve a 5-year prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance.
- June 6: Gary Calvert, 29, Chillicothe, was taken into custody to serve a 4-year prison sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.
- June 6: Adam Murphy, 49, Chillicothe, was taken into custody to serve a 3-year prison sentence for assault.
- June 6: Jodi Bagwell, 47, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Unable to post a $10,000 cash bond, Bagwell was transported to Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.
- June 6: Jamie Glenn, 38, Liberty, was arrested on a warrant for delivery of a controlled substance. Unable to post a $20,000 cash bond, Glenn was transported to Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.
- June 13: Joseph Sewell, 32, Brookfield, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license after being observed speeding on U.S. Highway 36. Sewell was released on summons.
- June 14: Robert Johnson, 51, Dawn, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Johnson turned himself in and was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.
- June 14: Leo Marquess, 23, Marshall, was arrested for speeding on U.S. Highway 36. Marquess was released on summons after posting a $250 cash bond.
- June 15: Jonas Miller, 19, Warrenton, was arrested for speeding on U.S. Highway 65. Miller was released on summons after posting a $250 cash bond.
Citations
- June 14: Candace Fletcher, 54, Illinois, was cited for traveling 87 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36.
- June 14: Elizabeth Slattery, 30, Chillicothe, was cited for traveling 80 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36.
- June 14: Demetrius Wheeler, 48, Illinois, was cited for traveling 88 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36.
There are currently 65 individuals in custody at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.