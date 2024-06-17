Chillicothe Police Department activity report for June 15-16, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

Over the weekend, the Chillicothe Police Department answered a total of 65 calls for service. The following details the department’s activities for Saturday, June 15, 2024, and Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Saturday, June 15

4:40 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 700 block of Webster St. Officers responded and discovered there was no emergency.

10:54 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Locust St. Officers responded and discovered the incident was verbal.

1:08 p.m.: A citizen arrived at the Police Department with questions about child safety seats. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

2:52 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person going door-to-door in the 1400 block of Dowell Dr. Officers responded and located the male who agreed to stop until property documents could be obtained.

3:29 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to lost property in the 900 block of N. Washington St. Officers responded and picked up a lost Missouri driver’s license. Officers contacted the person, and it was returned.

4:43 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a dog running at large in the 900 block of Walnut St. Officers responded, located the owner, and returned the dog.

4:53 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of Virginia Ave. Officers responded and discovered the incident was verbal. No report was filed at that time.

9:06 p.m.: A citizen arrived at the Police Department to provide information for an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

9:22 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a possible fire in the 1800 block of Fair St. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services, who spoke with the property owners.

11:37 p.m.: A citizen called the Police Department about a possible hit-and-run motor vehicle crash. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

Sunday, June 16

7:40 a.m.: Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves St. The investigation is ongoing.

8:22 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to debris on the railroad tracks on S. Mitchell Ave. Officers responded and removed the debris.

8:35 a.m.: A citizen arrived at the Police Department with lost property. Officers took the property and will attempt to locate the owner.

11:01 a.m.: A citizen arrived at the Police Department with lost property. Officers took the property and will attempt to locate the owner.

11:46 a.m.: A citizen called the Police Department with questions about filing a missing person report. Officers spoke with the citizen and discovered the person resides in another jurisdiction. They were referred to that jurisdiction.

1:01 p.m.: Officers arrested a 40-year-old female in the 1800 block of Third St. for filing a false report relating to a stolen vehicle and kidnapping investigation. The female was transported to the Police Department, processed, and released pending a court appearance.

2:15 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a possible wild animal in an attic in the 1100 block of Cooper St. Officers responded but were unable to locate any animals at that time. The Animal Control Officer will be notified for follow-up.

3:07 p.m.: Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a medical call in the 1700 block of Country Club Dr.

5:05 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a possible motor vehicle crash in the 700 block of Webster St. Officers responded and were unable to locate anything.

5:18 p.m.: Another agency called the Police Department with questions about an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the agency and answered their questions.

8:29 p.m.: A citizen called the Police Department with questions about possible trespassing. Officers spoke with the citizen and provided information about possible eviction.

8:30 p.m.: Officers were on patrol and observed an unattended fire in the 300 block of Cherry St. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services, and the small fire was extinguished.

9:55 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 200 block of N. Washington St. Officers responded, contacted the person, and did not discover any criminal activity at that time.

10:14 p.m.: Officers took a report of property damage in the 1000 block of Graves St. The investigation is ongoing.

Related