NCMC Board of Trustees meeting set for Tuesday, June 18

Share To Your Social Network

This month’s North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the Frey Administrative Center on the Trenton campus. This meeting is one week earlier than the usual meeting night.

The trustees will begin the session with several reports before moving on to important matters, including consideration of bids and purchases, the proposed 2024-2025 college budgets, the Workforce Development Board program year budget and salaries, and the 2024-2025 college catalog. The agenda also includes the first reading of revisions to the drug-testing policy. Personnel matters to be discussed include a contract change and the revised organizational chart for 2024-2025.

In addition to personnel items, Head Start topics on the agenda include the cost allocation plan and self-assessment.

The trustees are also scheduled to hold a closed executive session to discuss personnel, legal, and real estate matters.

For further details or inquiries, contact Kristi Harris, at 660-357-6203, via email at [email protected], or at the Frey Administrative Building at 1301 Main, Trenton, MO 64683.

Related