Share To Your Social Network

Betty Jean Douglass, age 96, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Betty was born the daughter of Lester and Frankie (Anderson) Gillespie in Chula, Missouri. She was a 1945 graduate of Wheeling High School. Betty attended Missouri Valley College from 1945 until 1947. She was united in marriage to Coleman Ray Douglass on January 1, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2003.

Betty worked as a clerk at Farmers Electric for 12 years and was a secretary at First Baptist Church for 11 years. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was also a Cub Scout den mother and a 4-H leader. Betty enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.

She is survived by one son, Jackie Ray Douglass and wife, Gwynne, of Monticello, Minnesota; one daughter, Diana Switzer and husband, Brent, of Chillicothe, Missouri; five grandchildren, Jaclyn (Mike) Prall of Elk River, Minnesota, Ann (Eric) Twidt of Monticello, Minnesota, Erin (Phillip) Divinski of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Ellie (Cole) Wardell of Midland, Texas, and Coleman Switzer of Chillicothe, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Aiden (Jared) Griner, Tailer Twidt, Tanner Twidt, Raygan Divinski, Jackson Divinski, Shepherd Wardell, and Owen Wardell; and one sister, Jayne (Rick) Cooper of Saint Joseph, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; and one brother, Leroy Gillespie.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related