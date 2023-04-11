Airline passenger charged after flight diverted into Kansas City International Airport

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A passenger aboard an Alaska Airlines flight has been charged in a federal criminal complaint after the flight was diverted from its course and landed at Kansas City International Airport.

Chloe M. Dasilva, 32, was charged with one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, April 7. Dasilva, who remains in federal custody, will have her initial court appearance today.

An affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint alleges that Dasilva interfered with the duties of flight attendants while she was a passenger aboard Alaska Airlines flight 456. The flight was scheduled for nonstop service from San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, to Chicago O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill. However, the flight was diverted to Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo., at approximately 4:20 a.m. Friday, April 7.

According to the affidavit, Dasilva, who had been disruptive during the flight, was involved in a confrontation with a male flight attendant, cussing and yelling and threatening to kill him. A flight attendant, with the assistance of two passengers, used zip ties to restrain her. One of the passengers switched seats with a mother and her infant who was seated directly in front of Dasilva for their safety.

The pilot decided to divert to Kansas City instead of going to Chicago because he was concerned for the safety of the passengers.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Blackwood. It was investigated by the FBI.

Related