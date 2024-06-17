Share To Your Social Network

Catherine J. Kinder, 102, Bethany, formerly of Eagleville, died Sunday, June 16 at Crestview Home.

Catherine was born near Hatfield, Missouri to Mina Ellen (Koger) and James Augustus Sweeney.

She married Olen Wayne Kinder on August 15, 1939, in Bethany, Missouri. This union was blessed with two children, Dannie Hugh and Delsa Lou. Catherine was a homemaker and a member of the Eagleville United Methodist Church.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; daughter-in-law, Carol; eight brothers; three sisters; five half-brothers; and three half-sisters. She is survived by her daughter; five grandchildren: Julie, Billy (Courtney), Andy (Beth), Buffy (Daren), and Angie (Chris); fifteen great-grandchildren; and fourteen great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Bethany Memorial Chapel with burial at the Payne Cemetery, Hatfield. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to the Eagleville United Methodist Church or Payne Cemetery in care of the funeral home.

