Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves proposal for insurance, reviews yearly audit

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved a proposal for insurance on the evening of December 9th. The Missouri United School Insurance Council’s insurance will cost $36,206, which is an increase of $1,900 from last year. The board also approved an umbrella policy from MUSIC for an additional $5,000,000 of coverage for $1,533.

The board reviewed and approved the yearly audit. It also agreed to a continuation of the school nurse being employed for three days per week.

The district will continue present precautions related to COVID-19. No action was taken regarding the 10 new quarantine procedures outlined by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Health and Senior Services. A list was reviewed of approved items from CARES Act funding from the county commission.

The board directed the administration to review the possibility of trading a school bus in for a different bus. Once a trade-in value has been determined, the board is to make a final decision on the bus sale.

Hard-surface roads were approved for bus routes for the winter months.

The board reviewed applications for the Missouri School Boards Association Belcher Scholarship. Parker Christy was chosen to represent Grundy County R-5. Christy’s application will be forwarded for regional evaluation.

Filing dates for the board election will be December 15th through January 19th. The district office will be open every day school is in session from 7:30 to 3:30. Grundy R-5 will be closed from December 19th through January 3rd. Two seats are up for election.

High School Principal Matt Rayl presented information on a four-day school week for next year. He explained the results of a staff survey. The board directed the administration to prepare informational material for the public regarding a four-day week.

After a closed session, it was announced the board accepted the resignation of Bus Driver Cindy Connell. A contract was offered to Superintendent Phil Fox. Salary will be determined at a later date.

