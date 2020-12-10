Inmate returned from prison to face charges in Grundy County court

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man was picked up at the Western Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center of Saint Joseph on a writ for court on a capias warrant on a probation violation.

Twenty-two-year-old Dawson Ray Clark’s original charge was possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended. Clark was scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 10th.

