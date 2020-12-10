Inmate returned from prison to face charges in Grundy County court

Local News December 10, 2020December 10, 2020 KTTN News
Grundy County Law Enforcement Center
Share4
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
4 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man was picked up at the Western Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center of Saint Joseph on a writ for court on a capias warrant on a probation violation.

Twenty-two-year-old Dawson Ray Clark’s original charge was possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended. Clark was scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 10th.

Post Views: 701
Share4
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
4 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News