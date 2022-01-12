Grundy R-5 Board of Education approve cooperative agreement and school calendar for 2022-2023

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on January 11th approved an increase in driver pay for trips. The pay was raised by $2 per hour to $12.50 per hour.

The board approved the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. Grundy R-5 classes are scheduled to start on August 23rd, 2022, and end on May 19th, 2023.

The addition of class offerings was approved through the online company Edgenuity. The additional cost will be $450 per year.

The board approved working with the Newtown-Harris School District in a cooperative agreement for extracurricular activities for the 2022-2023 school year.

Also approved were the offering of a bid for a used scoreboard from the Putnam County School District and the use of the gym for open gym Sunday evenings.

The board reviewed the Return to Instruction Plan for Grundy R-5. It was decided to have a special meeting on January 13th at 5:30 in the evening to continue the discussion. The agenda for January 13th’s special meeting also includes public comments and a closed session for personnel records and employees.

Board candidate filings were reviewed. Two candidates filed for the two three-year terms available. They were incumbents Opie Peterson and Allen Berry. No election will be held.

After a closed session, the board offered Superintendent Phil Fox a contract for the 2022-2023 school year. The salary will be determined later.

Samantha DeRyke and Lindsey Rhoades were also approved as coaches for the elementary basketball teams.