Pleasant View Board of Education accept bids, amend “Safe Return to In-Person Instruction” plan for COVID-19

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a proposal on January 10th to increase the number of leave days a staff member may donate to another staff member. It has been six days in previous years.

A bid from Custom Glass, LLC was approved for $4,000 to install new doors on the new addition.

A proposal from PinPoint Tech was approved to update all staff desktop computers. The board also approved extending a contract with Missouri Network Solutions for an internet connection.

Due to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the board approved an amended Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan for COVID-19.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff gave an update on filings for the board election. Incumbents Danny Westcott and Laurie Frisbie filed for the three-year terms.

It was announced Pleasant View will have an early out on January 14th and will not have school on January 17th. There will also be an early out on February 18th. The midterm ends on February 4th.

Fifth and sixth-grade basketball games will be February 15th versus Chula and February 17th versus Spickard.

In a closed session, the board approved extending Steinhoff’s contract by one year to continue a three-year contract. Salary will be determined later.