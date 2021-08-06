Grundy Electric Cooperative announces results of annual membership meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three directors were re-elected, and two bylaw amendments were approved at Thursday evening’s annual membership meeting for Grundy Electric Cooperative. The meeting was conducted on a drive-through basis at the Princeton warehouse.

Returning to the board are Adrian Cox of rural Trenton, Dan Lentz of rural Browning, and Alan Guernsey of rural Bethany, who represent areas one, two, and five of the Grundy Electric territory.

Members of the co-op voted in favor of two amendments; one provides greater flexibility of when the annual meeting may be held; the other makes the cooperative’s bylaws consistent with Missouri statutes with respect to requirements of a quorum.

Employees registered 245 members with the drive-through format. Another 18 members had voted absentee by going to the Grundy Electric business office between July 19 and August 5.

