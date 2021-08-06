Chillicothe Police Department reports the arrest of two on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police report from Thursday indicates officers were kept busy responding to calls.

At 8:18 pm, officers attempting to execute an arrest warrant in the 400 block of Clay Street pursued a male who fled on foot into surrounding streets and through yards. He was eventually apprehended by a Livingston County deputy on Woodward Street near Jackson Street. The individual was taken to the Law Enforcement Center, processed, and then transferred to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

At 10:23 pm, a reported assault in the 1100 block of Walnut Street where a female was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia and wanted on a Probation/Parole violation warrant. The individual was taken to the Law Enforcement Center, processed, and transferred to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail, awaiting extradition and filing of local charges.

