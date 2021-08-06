North Central Missouri Fair announces results of exhibit judging at Rock Barn

The North Central Missouri Fair accepted a variety of exhibits in the Rock Barn on Tuesday, August 3 in the areas of youth, as well as adult household arts and science. Also on display were a variety of crafts from the Grundy County Opportunity Center.
In the adult household/science section, the Bessie Chambers Memorial awards for most entries in canned and baked good categories were given to Mary Lou Crawford (first place – $25.00) and Lana Snider (second place – $15.00). In recognition for the most entries in the areas of cakes, pies, cookies, doughnuts, the Mary Lou Crawford Award ($25.00) was given to Twyla Johnson.
Ribbons were awarded to individuals as follows:
- Tina Conwell, 2 blue
- Mary Lou Crawford, 7 blue; 4 red
- Twyla Johnson, 18 blue, 2 red
- Pam Johnston, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white
- Connie Key, 3 blue
- Riley Michael, 3 blue, 1 red
- Molly Norman, 1 blue, 2 white
- Lana Snider, 3 blue, 4 red
- Carolyn Thompson, 3 blue.
Exhibitors from the Grundy County Opportunity Center received ribbons as follows:
- K.D. Eglan, 5 blue
- Tabby Glenn, 4 blue
- Pete Lovell, 4 blue, 1 red
- Karen Protheo, 3 blue, 2 red
- James Ross, 8 blue, 1 red
- Sharon Simmons, 4 blue, 5 red
- Oletha Stark, 14 blue and 1 red
- Jason Synder, 3 blue, 6 red
- Connie Thomas, 3 blue and 2 red.
In the areas of Youth canning and special woodworking, cash awards were also distributed. The Loretta Ray Award for youth entering the most canned goods saw a three-way tie between Reece Weldon, Quin Weldon, and Claire Walker with each receiving blue ribbons on an identical number of entries. In Special Woodworking, cash prizes were given to the following individuals for their respective projects: Justin Dixon, (bench with the family brand, $35.00), Tyler Dixon, (wood burned table, $40.00), Hailey Kidd, lazy susan turntable, $15.00, letter and key holder, $25.00, and key holder, $15.00), Alaina Roberts (cradle – $7.50); Bailey Williams (X&O game board $10.00 and lazy susan turntable, $12.50) Claire Woodard, (boot jack – $10).
Youth receiving ribbons and premiums on a variety of projects included:
- Nate Roberts, 1 blue
- Alaina Roberts, 2 blue, 1 red
- Nick Roberts, 1 red
- Owen Sharp, 1 blue
- Kale Batson, 1 blue
- Rebecca Urich, 1 blue
- Kaci Persell, 1 blue
- Gracyn Rongey, 1 blue
- Ross Maloney, 2 blue
- Emmaleigh Maloney, 2 blue
- Levi Johnson, 6 blue
- Colt Berry, 1 blue
- Claire Woodard, 2 blue
- Adaline Anderson, 7 blue, 1 red
- Case Anderson, 4 blue
- Bailey Williams, 8 blue, 1 red
- Hailey Kidd, 3 blue
- Gage Swindler, 2 blue
- Dylan Swindler, 2 blue, 1 red
- Colt Swindler, 2 blue
- Duke Swindler, 1 blue
- Tyler Dixon, 1 blue
- Justin Dixon, 1 blue
- Anne Lasley, 1 blue, 1 red
- Mae Lasley, 3 blue
- David Roberts, 1 red
- Jayden Gannon, 1 blue
- Jordan Gannon, 1 blue
- Hailee Hein, 1 blue
- Wade Horton, 1 blue
- Claire Walkelr, 1 blue
- Lucus Reynolds, 1 red
- Josh Eckert, 1 white
- Clara Leamer, 2 blue
- Seth Summers, 1 blue
- Carson Crawford, 1 red
- Lainey Thompson, 1 blue 2 red
- Lance Clark, 1 blue, 1 red
- Carver Crawford, 1 red
- Emily Wilford, 1 blue, 1 red
- Austin Minnick, 1 red
- Carter Crawford, 1 red
- Landon Winder, 1 red
- Ruger Cox, 1 red
- Griff Bonderer, 1 red
- Reece Weldon, 6 blue, 1 red
- Quin Weldon, 5 blue, 1 red
- Michael Baker, 1 blue
- Peyton Baker, 1 blue