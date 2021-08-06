North Central Missouri Fair announces results of exhibit judging at Rock Barn

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Fair accepted a variety of exhibits in the Rock Barn on Tuesday, August 3 in the areas of youth, as well as adult household arts and science. Also on display were a variety of crafts from the Grundy County Opportunity Center.

In the adult household/science section, the Bessie Chambers Memorial awards for most entries in canned and baked good categories were given to Mary Lou Crawford (first place – $25.00) and Lana Snider (second place – $15.00). In recognition for the most entries in the areas of cakes, pies, cookies, doughnuts, the Mary Lou Crawford Award ($25.00) was given to Twyla Johnson.

Ribbons were awarded to individuals as follows:

Tina Conwell, 2 blue

Mary Lou Crawford, 7 blue; 4 red

Twyla Johnson, 18 blue, 2 red

Pam Johnston, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white

Connie Key, 3 blue

Riley Michael, 3 blue, 1 red

Molly Norman, 1 blue, 2 white

Lana Snider, 3 blue, 4 red

Carolyn Thompson, 3 blue.

Exhibitors from the Grundy County Opportunity Center received ribbons as follows:

K.D. Eglan, 5 blue

Tabby Glenn, 4 blue

Pete Lovell, 4 blue, 1 red

Karen Protheo, 3 blue, 2 red

James Ross, 8 blue, 1 red

Sharon Simmons, 4 blue, 5 red

Oletha Stark, 14 blue and 1 red

Jason Synder, 3 blue, 6 red

Connie Thomas, 3 blue and 2 red.

In the areas of Youth canning and special woodworking, cash awards were also distributed. The Loretta Ray Award for youth entering the most canned goods saw a three-way tie between Reece Weldon, Quin Weldon, and Claire Walker with each receiving blue ribbons on an identical number of entries. In Special Woodworking, cash prizes were given to the following individuals for their respective projects: Justin Dixon, (bench with the family brand, $35.00), Tyler Dixon, (wood burned table, $40.00), Hailey Kidd, lazy susan turntable, $15.00, letter and key holder, $25.00, and key holder, $15.00), Alaina Roberts (cradle – $7.50); Bailey Williams (X&O game board $10.00 and lazy susan turntable, $12.50) Claire Woodard, (boot jack – $10).

Youth receiving ribbons and premiums on a variety of projects included:

Nate Roberts, 1 blue

Alaina Roberts, 2 blue , 1 red

Nick Roberts, 1 red

Owen Sharp, 1 blue

Kale Batson, 1 blue

Rebecca Urich, 1 blue

Kaci Persell, 1 blue

Gracyn Rongey, 1 blue

Ross Maloney, 2 blue

Emmaleigh Maloney, 2 blue

Levi Johnson, 6 blue

Colt Berry, 1 blue

Claire Woodard, 2 blue

Adaline Anderson, 7 blue, 1 red

Case Anderson, 4 blue

Bailey Williams, 8 blue, 1 red

Hailey Kidd, 3 blue

Gage Swindler, 2 blue

Dylan Swindler, 2 blue, 1 red

Colt Swindler, 2 blue

Duke Swindler, 1 blue

Tyler Dixon, 1 blue

Justin Dixon, 1 blue

Anne Lasley, 1 blue, 1 red

Mae Lasley, 3 blue

David Roberts, 1 red

Jayden Gannon, 1 blue

Jordan Gannon, 1 blue

Hailee Hein, 1 blue

Wade Horton, 1 blue

Claire Walkelr, 1 blue

Lucus Reynolds, 1 red

Josh Eckert, 1 white

Clara Leamer, 2 blue

Seth Summers, 1 blue

Carson Crawford, 1 red

Lainey Thompson, 1 blue 2 red

Lance Clark, 1 blue, 1 red

Carver Crawford, 1 red

Emily Wilford, 1 blue, 1 red

Austin Minnick, 1 red

Carter Crawford, 1 red

Landon Winder, 1 red

Ruger Cox, 1 red

Griff Bonderer, 1 red

Reece Weldon, 6 blue, 1 red

Quin Weldon, 5 blue, 1 red

Michael Baker, 1 blue

Peyton Baker, 1 blue

