Grundy Electric announces the 2022 Youth Tour and CYCLE winners

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces area youth selected from local school districts to attend a summer leadership conference.

Students submitted applications describing their community involvement, school activities, achievements, references, and a brief essay. Each finalist was interviewed by a panel of judges from the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives and North Central Electric Cooperative of Milan.

Congratulations to high school juniors Katelyn Briggs of North Harrison R-III and Maggie Hickman of Princeton R-V School. Both young ladies were chosen as top finalists in the 2022 Grundy Electric Cooperative Youth Tour Leadership Conference! They will be awarded an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. this summer. The Rural Electric Youth Tour is an annual week-long event in June when approximately 1,500 high school juniors from all over the country travel to our nation’s capital to learn more about government, cooperatives, and rural electrification. More than 100 students from Missouri will convene in Washington D.C. to enhance leadership skills and visit leaders in Congress. Katelyn is the daughter of Amber and Billy Briggs of Eagleville. Maggie is the daughter of Mace and Stephanie Hickman of Princeton.

Congratulations to Kaden Jones of South Harrison R-II, Serenity Marsh of Trenton High School, and Kaydee Hill of North Mercer R-III. These high school juniors were awarded the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) in Jefferson City.

The C.Y.C.L.E. program is a three-day leadership conference held annually in July. The focus is to show students more about electric cooperatives, teach leadership skills, and experience Missouri state government. The program includes nationally known speakers, tours of great Missouri museums, and a day at the state Capitol.

Kaden is the son of Nicole and Shane Jones of Bethany. Serenity is the daughter of Doug and Rosetta Marsh of Trenton. Kaydee is the daughter of Justin and Melissa Hill.

