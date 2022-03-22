March 25th is the deadline to submit questions for Trenton R-9 School Board of Education candidate forum

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

March 25th is the deadline for the public to submit questions for the Trenton R-9 School Board candidate forum.

The forum will be held in the Trenton High School Commons on March 30th at 6:30 pm. The moderator is to be Mindy Walker, who is the Member Service Coordinator for the Northwest Region of the Missouri State Teachers Association. A live streaming option is to be available.

Questions can be submitted by March 25th to Trenton Teachers Association President Charley Crimi at [email protected].

The Trenton Teachers Association and Trenton Republican-Times co-sponsor the school board candidate forum on March 30th. Four candidates filed for two three-year terms on the Trenton Board of Education. They are Incumbent Dorothy Taul, Jeffrey Spencer, Toby Lee Havens, and Joshua Shuler. Incumbent Jason Hostetler filed for a one-year unexpired term. The election is held on April 5th.

