Grundy County Sheriff’s Monday report includes three arrests

Three arrests are today’s report from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Twenty-two-year-old Joseph Martin Herrity the third of Chillicothe was arrested Monday morning for alleged violation of parole. Probation has been suspended by the circuit court pending an April 11th appearance in Division One. Herrity was on probation on an original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond is $25,000.

Laredo resident Mann Joseph Pittman, age 19, was arrested Friday after allegedly failing to appear in court on five violations. Bonds total $1,050 pending his scheduled appearance Tuesday in the Associate Division of circuit court. Pittman is accused of resisting or interfering with an arrest, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and an infraction of failure to properly affix license plates.

Thirty-two-year-old Lisa Hedrick of Jamesport was arrested Sunday on a charge of passing a bad check to a Trenton business. Bond is $550 pending her appearance Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.