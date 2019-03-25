Investigation in Chillicothe results in multiple arrests on drug allegations

The Chillicothe Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department began a drug investigation Friday in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officer seized drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution from a resident of the home. A 30-year-old male was arrested on a parole warrant.

Later that night, officers working the drug investigation obtained a search warrant at 200 Conn Street in Chillicothe. Three individuals were arrested for alleged drug distribution and two individuals for alleged drug possession.

Approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine were seized along with drug paraphernalia and officers worked with the children’s division to get a minor child out of the residence. The individuals taken into custody were transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail and have been charged in the Livingston County Circuit Court.

Online court information shows felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance were filed on Vanessa Mansfield, Rebecca Sue Shutterly, and Ryann Nichole Gatson with bonds of $25,000 cash each. Kelly Noel Saville is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with bond set at $15,000.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, canine Zaki, and the highway patrol.