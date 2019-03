Legislation designating July 7th of each year as “Missouri Sliced Bread Day” is heading to a State Senate committee in Jefferson City. Chillicothe State Representative Rusty Black’s bill encourages you to participate in events to commemorate the first sale of sliced bread, which happened in 1928 in northwest Missouri’s Chillicothe.

The House has approved Representative Black’s bill on a bipartisan 139-9 vote.