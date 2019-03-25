Carroll County Hospital CEO named finalist for Rural Hospital Leadership Award

Carroll County Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Office Jeff Tindle was recognized as a finalist for the American Hospital Association’s Rural Hospital Leadership Award for his efforts to improve health care delivery in the community.

The award recognizes small or rural hospital leaders who guide their hospital and community through transformational change on the road to health care reform and display outstanding leadership and commitment to improving health and health coverage and making care more affordable.

Tindle joined the Carroll County Memorial Hospital team in 2007, prior to becoming CEO in 2012. The rural hospital serves 12,000 residents of Carroll County, and under Tindle’s leadership, transformed services to provide the community for the first time with needed access to outpatient surgery, outpatient clinic facilities, and primary care provider clinics. Carroll County Memorial Hospital is the county’s largest employer, and these new services have allowed for the hospital to better serve the community in a sustainable way that responds to the changing landscape of health care. Tindle’s strategic partnerships have also earned Carroll County Memorial Hospital recognition for early adoption of electronic health records.

Rural hospitals have shown tremendous resilience as they continuously confront challenges that threaten their ability to ensure local access to care. Leaders demonstrate the innovative leadership, responsiveness, and collaboration necessary to sustainably support the communities rural hospitals serve.

Today, nearly 20 percent of Americans live in rural areas and depend on their hospitals as important, and often only, sources of care in their communities. Tindle’s dynamic leadership highlight the many ways in which hospitals and health systems continue to reach beyond their four walls to meet the needs of their communities in innovative ways.