Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on a parole violation and a Wyaconda man on a probation violation.

Fifty-two-year-old Vance Gannon’s alleged parole violation involved laws, drugs, and reporting and directives. His original charge was assault—second degree.

Gannon is to be held on no bond and will be returned to the Department of Corrections.

Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Abram Kincaid was arrested on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation on felony tampering with a motor vehicle.

Kincaid posted a bond of $2,500, 10% approved, and is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on February 11th.

Court documents accuse Kincaid of defacing and/or operating a 2000 E250 van belonging to the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri without consent.

Related