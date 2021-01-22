Brimson teenager issued 3 citations after leaving the scene of an accident on 28th Street in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Brimson teen was issued three citations after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in Trenton on January 15th.

The Trenton Police Department reports 16-year-old Gabriel Ray Gamble was cited for failing to report a motor vehicle accident, failing to drive on the right half of the road, and driving while intoxicated. A municipal court date is February 2nd. No injuries were reported as he was checked and cleared by Grundy County Ambulance personnel.

Gamble drove a sports utility vehicle west on East 28th Street when the vehicle crossed the center of the road in about the 2200 block, overturned onto the driver’s side, and came to rest partially submerged in a creek. An accident report indicates he left the scene on foot and was located later at 2601 Mariner Road.

Gamble admitted to drinking one beer earlier and texting while driving at the time he lost control. He said he was on his way home.

The SUV sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

The Trenton Police Department released information on January 22nd about the accident.

